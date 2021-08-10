New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established its first office in Manipur that will begin functioning in the northeastern state from August 11, the central probe agency said on Tuesday.

The new sub-zonal office will be located in the capital city of Imphal and will function under the zonal office-II located in Guwahati, Assam.

This office will start functioning from Wednesday and it will be headed by a deputy director rank-officer, the agency said.

The office is located at Sangakpham, Chingmeirong in Imphal with email ID: ddimszo-ed@gov.in.

The jurisdiction of this office will be the state of Manipur, the agency said in a statement.

"The establishment of Imphal sub-zonal office shall in turn will significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the PMLA and also assist/support police and other state and central law enforcement agencies in the state of Manipur to prevent transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel and thereby improve overall law enforcement," it said.

A similar office has been established in Shillong, the capital city of neighbouring Meghalaya and it will also begin operations from Wednesday.

The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and apart from enforcing the anti-money laundering law Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it also implements the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the criminal provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought in 2018.

