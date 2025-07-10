India News | ED Searches Against Karnataka Congress MLA in FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy and some others in a FEMA probe linked to alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets, official sources said.

Agency News PTI| Jul 10, 2025 09:46 AM IST
India News | ED Searches Against Karnataka Congress MLA in FEMA Case

Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy and some others in a FEMA probe linked to alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets, official sources said.

At least five premises in Bengaluru, including that of the Bagepalli legislator, are being covered under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign assets of Reddy(59), and his family members.

Some deposits allegedly held by the MLA in foreign banks, investment in purchase of vehicle and immovable properties in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany etc. are under the scanner of the ED, the sources said.

    Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy and some others in a FEMA probe linked to alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets, official sources said.

    At least five premises in Bengaluru, including that of the Bagepalli legislator, are being covered under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

    The probe pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign assets of Reddy(59), and his family members.

    Some deposits allegedly held by the MLA in foreign banks, investment in purchase of vehicle and immovable properties in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany etc. are under the scanner of the ED, the sources said.

    The MLA, who represents Bagepalli assembly seat is in Chikkaballapura district, could not be contacted for a comment immediately.

    Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy and some others in a FEMA probe linked to alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets, official sources said.

    At least five premises in Bengaluru, including that of the Bagepalli legislator, are being covered under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

    The probe pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign assets of Reddy(59), and his family members.

    Some deposits allegedly held by the MLA in foreign banks, investment in purchase of vehicle and immovable properties in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany etc. are under the scanner of the ED, the sources said.

    The MLA, who represents Bagepalli assembly seat is in Chikkaballapura district, could not be contacted for a comment immediately.

