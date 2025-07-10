Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Shakes Parts of Capital Region, Residents Rush Out of Houses

New Delhi, July 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shook parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, according to initial reports. The tremors were felt around 9 am. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Jhajjar, Strong Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR Region.

