Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Shakes Parts of Capital Region, Residents Rush Out of Houses

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shook parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, according to initial reports.

Agency News PTI| Jul 10, 2025 09:35 AM IST
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Shakes Parts of Capital Region, Residents Rush Out of Houses
Earthquake | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, July 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shook parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, according to initial reports. The tremors were felt around 9 am. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Jhajjar, Strong Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

