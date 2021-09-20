New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate three jailed politicians in Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in alleged money laundering cases.

Besides Khan, the agency will interrogate BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and former MP Atiq Ahmad.

Also Read | India Reports 30,256 New COVID-19 Cases, 295 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Decline to 3,18,181.

All three politicians are currently lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh. ED has got permission from courts for custodial interrogation of these politicians.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail and facing several cases. Ansari is lodged in the Banda district jail while Atiq is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | New Apple AirPods & Redesigned iPad Pro To Be Launched Next Year: Report.

Notably, the Rampur district administration took back more than 70.05 hectares of land from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Samajwadi party MP Azam Khan last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)