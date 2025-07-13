Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal stated that the administration is continuously monitoring the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dobhal asserted that strict action will be taken against those who challenge law and order during the Yatra.

"The Kanwar Yatra has started, and we are continuously monitoring it... So far, there have been no issues with traffic jams. Keeping the upcoming challenges in mind, we have held meetings... Haridwar Police welcomes all Kanwariyas, and continuous efforts are being made to ensure no one faces any inconvenience. But if someone loses their temper or challenges law and order, strict action will be taken against them," Dobhal said.

"Today, some devotees in the Kanwar Yatra lost their temper regarding their removal and even attacked the police, but the police handled the situation and took action. Adequate forces are deployed everywhere," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have earlier rolled out extensive security and surveillance measures for the Kanwar Yatra, leveraging advanced technology and a robust deployment of forces to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said, "Technology is being used at a very advanced level. About 40,000 CCTV cameras have been set up. About 400 drones, many of which are AI-enabled, have been set up. Their feed is coming live to our zonal headquarters. ANPR cameras have been installed, enabling the reading of vehicle number plates. About 45,000 police forces have been deployed along the route."

To maintain the sanctity of the yatra and ensure public safety, the police are also collaborating with food safety authorities to monitor dhabas along the route.

"Authorised agencies of food safety are constantly checking the dhabas on the Kanwar route. The Police are with them for security and support. If any vigilante tries to do all this checking by themselves, then it is wrong... I request the dhaba operators not to do anything that hurts the sentiment of the Kanwar Yatra," Krishna added.

Uttar Pradesh police have also deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

According to the guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, 587 Gazetted Officers, 2,040 Inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 1,486 Women Sub-Inspectors, 8,541 Women Head Constables and Constables, 50 Companies of Central Police Force and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 1,424 Home Guards have been deployed.

1,845 water service centres, 829 medical camps, and 1,222 police help centres and control rooms have been set up on the main Kanwar route.

Another eight-member team has been formed at the DGP headquarters, which will remain alert 24 hours a day and monitor the inputs received from electronic media, UP-112 and all other sources.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

