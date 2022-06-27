Rameswaram (TN), Jun 27 (PTI) An elderly couple, hailing from the economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka, has arrived near here by boat, police said on Monday.

On arrival at Dhanushkodi late Sunday, the couple nearly fainted due to exhaustion and was taken to a government hospital here by the local authorities. Later, the two were shifted to the Government Ramanathapuram Hospital and enquiries were on, the police said. After the neighbouring country plunged into the crisis, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils who had arrived here has gone up to 96 so far.

