Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants at her home in the posh Ashok Nagar area here on Friday, police said.

The woman was identified as Malambika Sinha, wife of a retired chief manager of State Bank of India (SBI) Bijay Kumar Sinha, police said.

Also Read | Worm Moon: Skygazers in Northern Hemisphere To Witness Last Full Moon of Winter 2022 Today.

Argora police station in-charge Vinod Kumar told PTI, "The incident took place between 12 noon and 1 pm on Friday. The woman was at home with an elderly maid. Two unidentified miscreants barged into the house. They stabbed the women to death."

Kumar said the deceased's husband was then outside the home on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital Remove Large Hairball From Stomach of 11-Year-Old Omani Girl.

"We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the killing and identify the miscreants. It is certain that they have entered the house with the motive of crime," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)