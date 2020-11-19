Coimbatore, Nov 19 (PTI) A 70-year old woman, who went missing two days back was found trampled to death by an elephant in Mullankadu forest area on the outskirts early on Thursday.

Forest department personnel on rounds in the area under Boluvampatti forest range noticed the body of Maruthammal with injuries this morning.

Also Read | ‘Janta Curfew’ in Ahmedabad From Tomorrow Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Curbs From 9 PM to 6 AM.

The victim belonging to Sarkar Porathi tribal settlement was reported missing two days back from her daughter's house in nearby Alandurai, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)