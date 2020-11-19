Ahmedabad, November 19: Following the post-Diwali COVID-19 spike in Ahmedabad, the authorities have announced a "janata curfew" from tomorrow, November 20. The restrictions would essentially be akin to the night curfew, which were imposed for nearly three months after the outbreak of COVID-19. Delhi Increases Fine For Not Wearing Face Masks to Rs 2,000 Amid COVID-19 Surge in National Capital.

A statement issued by the Ahmedabad civic body on Thursday said the curfew would come into effect from 9 pm in the night, and continue till 6 am. The order did not mention when the night curfews would come to an end. The directive is expected to be retracted after the active infections tally subsides.

Janta Curfew From 9 PM to 6 AM

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials, while speaking to reporters, conceded that there has been a spike in coronavirus cases following the get-togethers and violation of COVID-19 safety norms during the Diwali festival.

Dr Rajiv K Gupta, who is heading the COVID management in Ahmedabad city, has dismissed the rumours of imposing a strict lockdown in the city. No such decision is in the offing so far, he told India Today, adding that the authorities are ramping up the health infrastructure to minimise fatalities in worse case scenarios.

Ahmedabad had witnessed a peak in COVID-19 infections in the month of June. Over the past five months, the numbers have flattened. Most of the restrictions were lifted since September-October. Across India, the coronavirus curve is descending sharply in most states, except for Kerala and Delhi. In the national capital, a "third wave" of the pandemic is underway.

