Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended head of the flying squad team of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu for not checking the cavalcade of DMK party candidate A Raja on Saturday.

"There have been certain media reports regarding laxity in checking of a cavalcade of Thiru A Raja, the candidate from the DMK party, at an interstate check post near Coonoor, Kerala. Based on the media reports and subsequent enquiry by Returning Officer, The Nilgiris, as also the Expenditure Observer, head of the Flying Squad Team Ms. Geetha has been suspended as lapses were found in performance of election duties,"said a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the entire Flying Surveillance Team has been replaced. The Expenditure Observer also visited the spot and made enquiries. He also viewed the two videos recorded by the Video Surveillance teams.

Both the press video and the VST videos show casual and superficial checking. The other cars in the cavalcade were not checked at all, according to the press statement.

"The Commission has taken a serious note of the soft approach towards a prominent candidate. All political parties and candidates will be dealt with firmly, if found to be violating the MCC guidelines issued by the ECI for a level playing field in ensuring free and fair elections," the statement added. (ANI)

