Aizawl, Aug 25 (PTI) Elections to the seven village councils in Aizawl district and two local councils in the municipal area were postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The elections were scheduled for Thursday.

Polling for seven village councils -- Sawleng, Darlawn Chhimveng, Darlawn Venghlun, Darlawn Vengpui, Melriat and Hualngohmun -- and the local councils of Chaltlang Lily Veng and Ramhlun South has been deferred until further orders, according to an official notification issued by the state election commission.

State election commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruai told PTI that polling for the remaining 551 village councils and 81 local councils will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm as per the schedule.

Polling will be held in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the official said.

