Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Information Technology, said on Saturday that the electronics component technology for the Hyperloop project will be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

He visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus and witnessed a live demonstration.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube located at IIT Chennai is the longest Hyperloop test facility in Asia.

Speaking to the journalists, the Minister said that the entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies, and he congratulated all the young innovators for this achievement.

The Minister expressed confidence that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation, as the Hyperloop transportation technology, which is currently under development, has yielded good results in the tests conducted so far.

The Railway Ministry has been provided financial funding and technical assistance to the Hyperloop project, and now, all the electronics technology for this Hyperloop project will be developed at ICF Chennai.

The Minister stated that highly skilled experts at the ICF factory have successfully developed large electronics systems for Vande Bharat high-speed trains, and the electronics technology for this Hyperloop project will also be developed at ICF.

The Minister congratulated the young innovators team of IIT Chennai and the Avishkar organization for this successful testing.

Later, the Minister visited the IIT Chennai campus in Guindy, where he inspected the exhibition organized by the IIT's Center for Innovation titled 'Open House 2025.' He interacted with students and young innovators. During the interaction, he stated that India will become a leading country in all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister noted that the youth are performing efficiently in the fields of data science, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors, and that India has the highest number of skilled youth in the world, who will play a significant role in making India a developed nation.

He also announced that presently there are five semiconductor facilities operational in the country and the first India made semiconductor will be rolled out by the end of this year.

The Minister presented prizes and shields to the winners of the innovation competition held during the exhibition and encouraged them to create more new inventions. Dr. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Chennai, was also present at the event. (ANI)

