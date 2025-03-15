Kolkata, March 15: A panchayat official was stabbed to death and six others were injured in a clash between two groups in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Hiranandapur area when the clash broke out between the two groups over possession of farmland, a senior officer said. Sukanta Majumdar Slams TMC Govt over Birbhum Clash, Says State Police 'defunct'.

Dakshin Chandipur Gram Panchayat secretary Kamal Mondal was killed during the clash with the family of Fekan Mondal over the possession of farmland in the village, he said. "Kamal Mondal was stabbed to death and six others from both sides were injured," he said. Three of the injured were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, while others were undergoing treatment at Bhutni Health Centre, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)