Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister's participation in the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. He also urged the Prime Minister to intervene and issue orders to install Maratha warriors' statues at Talkatora Stadium.

The event, held on February 21, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, was organised by Sarhad Pune, and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Sharad Pawar was the chief host of the event. Pawar lauded the Prime Minister's insightful speech, which resonated deeply with Marathi-speaking communities worldwide.

In his letter to the PM, Sharad Pawar stated, "I am deeply grateful that you graciously accepted my request to inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on February 21, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Organised by Sarhad Pune and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, this literary festival was elevated to historic significance under your esteemed leadership. Your profound and insightful speech resonated deeply with Marathi people across the world. I truly appreciate you for your kind gesture exhibiting your special affection towards me during the inaugural ceremony."

Pawar also highlighted the historical significance of the Sammelan's venue, Talkatora Stadium, which once served as a campsite for legendary warriors like Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde, and Subedar Malharrao Holkar. Recognising the site's cultural importance, Sarhad Pune initially proposed installing half-statues of these iconic figures. However, Pawar noted that many literary figures and well-wishers believe full-sized equestrian statues would better honour their legacy.

In his letter, Pawar urged the Prime Minister to intervene and direct the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Government of Delhi to grant the necessary permissions for the installation of Maratha warriors' statues. He emphasised that such a tribute would align with the Prime Minister's commitment to preserving India's rich history and cultural heritage.

The letter stated, "As Talkatora Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), I humbly request your kind intervention in directing the Government of Delhi and NDMC to grant the necessary permissions for installing full-sized equestrian statues."

"Your leadership has always been instrumental in honouring and preserving India's glorious past. Looking forward to your kind consideration and necessary directives to the concerned authorities," Pawar added.

Meanwhile, Pawar expressed his concerns over the recent sarpanch murder in Beed, Maharashtra, stating that the district was once known for its peaceful atmosphere.

Pawar, highlighted the cordial relations that existed in the region and accused that some people decided to "misuse" power and its repercussions could be witnessed in the district.

He urged the Mahayuti government to take action against those "polluting" the peaceful atmosphere in Beed.

"Beed was a district that took everyone on a peaceful path...I had elected six members there, and there was a kind of cordial atmosphere there. Unfortunately, some people decided to misuse their power. We have been seeing the results of this in Beed for the last few months... A very strict policy needs to be made regarding those who pollute the environment..." Pawar said. (ANI)

