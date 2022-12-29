Jhargram, Dec 29 (PTI) An elephant calf was found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The carcass was found in Balibhasa forest by locals on Wednesday, they said.

Forest officials said they were investigating the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in several villages in Jhargram police station area.

Several houses were damaged in Sirshi, Santhaldihi and Garsalbani villages. The rampaging herd also damaged just-harvested paddy in these villages, officials said.

