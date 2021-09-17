New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) An employee, who once made false declaration or suppressed fact regarding pending criminal case against him, shall not be entitled to appointment as a "matter of right", the Supreme Court said on Friday.

The apex court made the remark while setting aside the 2019 verdict of the Rajasthan High Court which had quashed the order terminating the services of an employee who was terminated due to non-disclosure of pending criminal case against him at the time when he had submitted the application for appointment.

Also Read | Union Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman on Friday Said That Applicability … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

A bench of justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said the question is not about whether an employee was involved in a dispute of trivial nature and whether he has been subsequently acquitted or not, but it is about "trust".

"As observed hereinabove, even in case of subsequent acquittal, the employee once made a false declaration and/or suppressed the material fact of pending criminal case shall not be entitled to an appointment as a matter of right," the bench said in its verdict.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

The judgement was delivered on a plea filed by employer, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, challenging the high court verdict which had quashed the termination order.

The top court said the question is about credibility and trustworthiness of such an employee who at the initial stage of employment, while applying for a post, has made false declaration or suppressed fact of having involved in a criminal case.

"Therefore, in such a situation, where the employer feels that an employee who at the initial stage itself has made a false statement and/or not disclosed the material facts and/or suppressed the material facts and therefore he cannot be continued in service because such an employee cannot be relied upon even in future, the employer cannot be forced to continue such an employee," it said.

Referring to several judgements delivered by the apex court earlier on related issue, the bench noted that such an employee cannot claim the appointment or continue to be in service as a matter of right.

The apex court, while setting aside the high court verdict, said the order of reinstatement was "wholly untenable and unjustified'.

The bench noted in its verdict that the employer had invited applications for the post of technical helper by issuing advertisement in October 2013 after which the man had applied for it.

It noted that the man was appointed to the post as probationer trainee for a period of two years in May 2015 and as per the terms and conditions of appointment order, it was subject to production of a character certification/verification report issued by Superintendent of Police of the concerned district from where he belonged.

The Superintendent of Police, through a June 2015 report, informed the employer that a criminal case against the employee was filed in 2011 and the trial court had convicted him in August 2013.

It said he was given the benefit under the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 and was ordered to be released on probation for good conduct.

The bench noted that subsequently the conviction was confirmed and the sessions court, in its judgement passed in September 2015, granted the benefit of section 12 of the 1958 Act which provides that a person shall not suffer disqualification attaching to the conviction.

It noted the employer had issued a show cause notice to the employee in August 2015 after finding that he had suppressed fact of conviction not only at the time of applying for the post but also in April 2015 when he submitted a declaration during documents verification that neither any criminal case is pending against him nor he has suffered any conviction.

Later, in May 2016, his service was terminated after which he had approached the high court.

The apex court said in its verdict that getting the benefit of section 12 of the 1958 Act shall not be helpful to the man as the question is about filing a false declaration in April 2015 which was much prior to the order passed by the sessions court granting the benefit of the provision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)