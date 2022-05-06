Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

