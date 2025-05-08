Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Dharam Singh Chhoker, Ex-MLA of Samalkha, on May 5, under the PMLA Act, 2002, in connection with a case involving M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd. and others.

Chhoker, accused of siphoning off hundreds of crores of homebuyers' funds related to multiple projects in Gurugram, was apprehended at Hotel Shangri La, New Delhi, revealed the ED.

Also Read | GSEB 10th Result 2025 Out at gseb.org: Gujarat Announces SSC Board Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The Ex-MLA has been evading arrest for more than a year despite 6 Non-Bailable Warrants against him issued by the Hon'ble Special Court, PMLA, Gurugram, which had also proclaimed him, according to the ED statement.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1920122668713697591

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2025: Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Dabur Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

The ED has also confirmed the arrest of Dharam Singh Chhoker on X handle, which stated that he had been produced in court on May 5, and further court has also granted a five-day custody to him.

According to ED, Dharam Singh Chhoker, along with his sons Sikandar Singh and Vikas Chhoker, siphoned off Rs. 616 Crore of 3,700 innocent homebuyers of various affordable housing projects located in Sectors 68, 103, and 104 of Gurugram. Dharam Singh Chhoker has been the Director in various group companies of Mahira Group. Using the bank accounts of these companies, the accused persons have diverted the funds by inflating construction expenses using bogus invoices, used home buyers' money to purchase luxury cars, and also made expenses for the wedding of their daughter, etc.

The ED initiated its probe based on multiple FIRs filed by Gurugram Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, for cheating and forgery.

Previously, in this case, Dharam Singh Chhoker's anticipatory bail application has been rejected by the Ld. Special Court, Gurugram and the Hon'ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana, according to ED.

ED also revealed that another accused, Sikander Singh, was also arrested in this case, and properties to the tune of Rs. 80 Crore (approx.) have been provisionally attached by ED.

Further, Vikas Choker, son of Dharam Singh, another accused in the matter, is still absconding, said the ED. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)