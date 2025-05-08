Ahmedabad, May 8: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th Result 2025 today, May 8. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Class 10 or Gujarat SSC board examination can check the results by visiting the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB 10th exam can check their results by entering their seat number.

In addition to the official website, students can also get the GSEB 10th Result 2025 on their mobile. All they have to do is send their seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971. This year, the Gujarat Class 10th or GSEB SSC board examination was conducted from February 27 to March 10, at various exam centres across the state. CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Steps To Check GSEB 10th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the GSEB SSC Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and seat number

Click on submit

Your GSEB 10th scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their results online via DigiLocker. Here's the direct link to check the GSEB 10th Result 2025. It is worth noting that the online GSEB scorecard is provisional and is only for the reference of the students who appeared for the Gujarat SSC board exams. Once the school notifies them, they will have to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools. The board will share detailed instructions regarding students' mark sheets and copies with the school later. ‘No Exams Cancelled’: UGC Says Fake Notice Claiming Cancellation of Exams Due to ‘War Situation’ After India Conducted Operation Sindoor Being Circulated.

Instructions for mark and document verification will also be posted on the board's official website. Details regarding the filling out of application forms for supplementary examination are likely to be shared soon. For more details, candidates are advised to check the GSEB's official website.

