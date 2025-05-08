Mumbai, May 8: The Indian stock market showed impressive resilience on May 7, with the Nifty 50 bouncing back after an early decline. Despite geopolitical tensions stemming from "Operation Sindoor", the index managed to close up by 35 points at 24,414, driven by strong earnings reports and a significant influx of foreign institutional investments. The market saw notable movements in key stocks, such as Tata Motors, which surged 5% after news of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, and Coal India, which reported a better-than-expected Q4 net profit. The broader market, too, saw positive momentum, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices outperforming. Stock Market Today: Indian Share Markets May Open Lower After India Launched Operation Sindoor, GIFT Nifty Down 0.27%; Experts Say Future Impact Depends if Strikes Escalate.

We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on May 8, 2025, based on earnings reports and market sentiment. Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) posted an impressive Q4 profit of INR 9,604 crore, beating estimates, which has positioned it as a key stock to watch. Tata Chemicals (NSE: TATACHEM) reported a substantial net loss, sending a signal to investors to monitor its movements closely. Dabur (NSE: DABUR), despite reporting slightly lower-than-expected profits, continues to attract attention following its earnings report, as highlighted in a CNBCTV18 report. Keep an eye on these stocks for potential market shifts on Thursday. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant To Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Israel Following Cruise Subsidiary Shutdown as Part of Global Restructuring Efforts.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on May 8:

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) : The company reported a stronger-than-expected Q4 net profit of INR 9,604 crore, surpassing estimates and reflecting strong operational performance.

Tata Chemicals (NSE: TATACHEM) : Tata Chemicals reported a significant net loss of INR 56 crore for Q4, marking a stark contrast to its performance last year.

Dabur (NSE: DABUR) : Despite reporting a slight dip in Q4 net profit and missing estimates, Dabur's stable revenue and EBITDA results may prompt investors to monitor its performance closely.

Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW): Sonata Software reported a slight decline in Q4 profit, but a significant increase in revenue. The mixed earnings report, combined with its robust revenue growth, puts it under the spotlight as investors weigh future prospects.

Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL): With Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel continuing to lead subscriber additions, Airtel remains a key player in the telecom space. The company’s ongoing strength in market share and stable performance amidst fierce competition will keep it in investors' focus.

With Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel continuing to lead subscriber additions, Airtel remains a key player in the telecom space. The company’s ongoing strength in market share and stable performance amidst fierce competition will keep it in investors' focus. Symphony (NSE: SYMPHONY): Symphony’s strong Q4 performance, with a 64.6% jump in net profit and robust sales growth. Investors will be keen to see if the company's momentum continues, particularly in the cooling solutions segment.

Blue Star (NSE: BLUESTARCO): Blue Star posted a 20.6% increase in Q4 net profit, driven by strong demand for cooling solutions. Given the growing demand in the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration sectors, Blue Star will remain in focus as it continues to benefit from the rising temperatures and increasing consumer spending.

Blue Star posted a 20.6% increase in Q4 net profit, driven by strong demand for cooling solutions. Given the growing demand in the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration sectors, Blue Star will remain in focus as it continues to benefit from the rising temperatures and increasing consumer spending. Somany Ceramics (NSE: SOMANYCERA): The company reported a 30.8% year-on-year decline in its Q4 net profit, with margin pressures and underutilization of capacity continuing to weigh on performance. Despite a 4.6% increase in revenue, investors will closely watch this stock due to concerns over its ability to improve margins amid ongoing challenges.

The company reported a 30.8% year-on-year decline in its Q4 net profit, with margin pressures and underutilization of capacity continuing to weigh on performance. Despite a 4.6% increase in revenue, investors will closely watch this stock due to concerns over its ability to improve margins amid ongoing challenges. Lupin (NSE: LUPIN): Lupin's approval for launching the generic version of Sumitomo Pharma America's Aptiom in the US could boost its revenue stream. With the FDA’s approval for a product crucial in treating partial-onset seizures, it will remain in focus for any developments related to this launch.

Niva Bupa (NSE: NIVABUPA): The standalone health insurer saw a 31.2% YoY jump in net profit to INR 206 crore, along with an 18.2% rise in gross premiums.

The stock market on May 8, 2025, is likely to witness significant movement, with Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Niva Bupa standing out due to their recent earnings reports. While some stocks like Coal India and Symphony are expected to draw positive investor attention, others like Tata Chemicals and Dabur may face caution due to disappointing results. As the market digests these corporate earnings and broader macroeconomic factors, investors should closely monitor these stocks for potential opportunities and risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).