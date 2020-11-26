New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a major decision, the Union Education Ministry said on Thursday that it had decided to start technical education, especially engineering courses, in mother tongue from the next academic year and "a few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted".

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on various schemes and programmes of the ministry.

"A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being short listed for the same," an official release said.

The minister said that all officials of the ministry were working to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, with an aim to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of education system in the country

The meeting decided that National Testing Agency will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessing existing scenario in various boards.

It was also decided that a campaign would be launched by the Education Ministry to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

The minister asked UGC to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same. He also said that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately. (ANI)

