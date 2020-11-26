New Delhi, November 26: A Delhi-based event organiser was allegedly gang-raped by four men in an upscale hotel after the accused offered her wine probably laced with drugs in Gurugram on November 24, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, reported the matter to the police the next day. In her complaint, the victim said that she met the accused identified as Sahil, Labbi, Nitesh Doda and Raghav during an event. Thereafter, they started having conversation over phone calls and messages. Hathras Gangrape Case: Allahabad High Court to Monitor CBI Probe Into the Case, Orders Supreme Court.

On November 24, the accused called up and invited her for a birthday party. The victim along with her other friends reached the hotel to join the party. "During the party, the accused offered a glass of wine, probably laced with drugs. After drinking wine, I was unconscious and then they dragged me to the other room where they raped me," the victim said in her complaint.

The victim also told the police that when she tried to run away from the hotel, the accused even thrashed her and threatened her of dire consequences. The next morning they tried to console the victim and later ran away from the hotel.

"A case has been registered against the absconding accused under relevant sections of the IPC. The police is investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon," said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

