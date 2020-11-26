New Delhi, November 26: Tens of thousands of farmers on Thursday had to face tear-gas shells, water cannons and police barricades at several places in Haryana while heading to Delhi to lodge their protest over the Centre's farm laws. At one of the locations where police personnel were trying to disperse the group of farmers, a young man jumped on top of Varun - water cannon-mounted vehicle - and turned the tap off. The video of his act is going viral on social media. Farmers March to Delhi: Protesters Barge Into Haryana, Traffic Chaos in NCR, Metro Services Affected, Security Beefed Up – 10 Points.

This incident reportedly took place near Kurukshetra. In the video, a young protester, identified as Navdeep Singh from Punjab's Ambala district, is seen climbing on top of the water cannon truck, turning off the tap and then jumping back on a tractor-trolley. "I climbed from a tractor trolley on to the truck and reached the tap. I turned it off, but a policeman had also climbed (on to the truck) chasing me. But by that time, my brother had brought his tractor near and I jumped on it," Navdeep Singh, a young graduate, told Punjabi Lok channel. Farmers Protest: Punjab Farmer Unions Change Strategy, to March to Delhi Via Other Routes, Tear Gas, Water Canons Used at Protesting Farmers at Shambhu Border (Watch Video).

Video of Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap During Farmers' Protest:

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotesthttps://t.co/Y9RZJBdD8E pic.twitter.com/NcN0JpMxd2 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 26, 2020

The picture of Navdeep jumping on the tractor from the water cannon truck is widely circulated with people keeping it as their profile picture on Facebook and WhatsApp. The image is becoming representative of the resilience of the protesting farmers. "I was a studious child, never did these kinds of things like climbing and jumping. But the bravery shown by protesters gave my courage," Navdeep said.

The young graduate, who was also protesting with farmers, said he did not have feelings of resentment against police even though he was hit with sticks by cops. "Police are only doing their job, they are also sons of farmers," he was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).