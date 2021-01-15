New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asked Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure that all projects to augment water supply in the city are completed before the summer season this year.

At a review meeting, he instructed the officials that no file be kept pending for more than 24 hours at any level.

"A 'green corridor' should be provided for the processing of all the files aimed at immediate augmentation of water supply," Jain told officials.

The minister said that authorities are trying to add 34 MGD (million gallons a day) before April this year to cater to around 1.5 lakh additional households. PTI GVS

