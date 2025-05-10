Ranchi, May 10 ( PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked officials to ensure the safety of each and every person in the state in view of the current situation in the country.

He also directed them to ensure stern action against rumour mongers.

"Identify and take legal action against those involved in anti-national activities and sharing wrong information on social media platforms. Ensure strict action against rumour mongers," Soren told officials during a high-level meeting of administrative and police officials.

"In view of the security situation in the country, the safety of each and every person should be ensured in Jharkhand," he said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to activate Civil Defence Volunteers in the state and increase their numbers as per requirement.

Activate the state level as well as the district level control rooms and put up red cross sign on the rooftops of all hospitals.

