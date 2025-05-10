Srinagar/Jammu, May 10: Despite the announcement of ceasefire by India and Pakistan, there was a violation by the Pakistan army on Saturday evening in Akhnoor, Mendhar, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Bhimber and Gurez sectors while loud blasts were also heard in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah Confirms 'Explosions Heard Across Srinagar'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar !!!” Omar Abdullah also said, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up”. Reports mentioned that drones were sighted and brought down in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment area. Ceasefire Violated? Explosions Rock Srinagar Hours After Pakistan’s Agreement, Says Omar Abdullah.

Blackouts in Several Areas

The headquarters of Army’s 15th Corps is in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of the city. Blackout was observed in Srinagar after loud explosions were heard. Blackout was also observed in Kathua and Baramulla districts immediately after ceasefire violation and sightings of drones at some places across the LoC in the Indian territory. ‘Don’t Use Civil Defence Air Raid Siren Sound in Programmes’: Government to News Channels in Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Drone Spotted in Baramulla

Reports said a drone was brought down in Baramulla town as well. There are reports of ceasefire violation in Arnia sector of the international border in Samba district. Sirens echoed in Akhnoor and Baramulla town. Five persons died in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning in Pakistan artillery fire in the Poonch and Akhnoor area.

Poonch and Uri Suffer Intensive Damage Amid Indo-Pak Tension

The deceased included Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner (Rajouri), a woman named Rashida Bi, two residents of Bihar in Poonch and one person in Akhnoor sector. Towns of Poonch and Uri have suffered intensive damage and the damage to civilian property and public infrastructure is huge. In Akhnoor sector Pakistan army has used artillery fire to violate the ceasefire. Reports said the ceasefire violations started at 6.30 p.m. Reports of drone attack at Udhampur town have also come in. The town is the headquarters of the Army’s Northern Command. There is, however, no official confirmation of the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the two countries announced ceasefire from 5 p.m. onward on Saturday.

