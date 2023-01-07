New Delhi, January 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the entire world was reposing its faith in India and the nation was being seen as one that can bring stability to the global supply chain.

Addressing the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister recalled the development milestones achieved by the country since the last conference in June 2022, citing various instances such as India attaining the G-20 Presidency, becoming the fifth biggest economy of the world, rapid registration of new startups, foray of private players into the space sector, the launch of National Logistics Policy and the approval of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, among others. He added that the Centre and the states should work together and scale up the speed of progress. G20 Presidency Apt Opportunity to Showcase India's Health Innovations Globally, Say Experts.

"In order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars -- infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion. Today, the entire world is reposing its faith in India and we are being looked up as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain," said PM Modi.

He said that the country will be able to take full advantage of this only if states take lead, maintaining focus on quality and taking decisions with an India-first approach. PM Modi further said that states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

Launching the Aspirational Block Programme, the Prime Minister underscored the success achieved in various districts in the country under the Aspirational District Programme.

"The Aspirational District model should now be taken up to block level in the form of the Aspirational Block Programme," said PM Modi, asking officials to implement the Aspirational Block Programme in their respective states.

Discussing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Prime Minister said states must act proactively towards the formalisation of MSMEs.

"To make these MSMEs globally competitive, we need to make available finance, technology, market and access for skilling," PM Modi said. He also discussed bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal. "We should take steps to make the MSMEs global champions and part of the global value chain," the Prime Minister said.

Discussing the success of the cluster approach in the development of MSMEs, the Prime Minister said the linkage of MSME clusters and self-help groups can be explored for promoting unique local products and getting GI tags registration for them, associating it with the endeavour of 'one district one product', adding that it will give a fillip to the clarion call of vocal for local. G20 Presidency: India Understands Importance of Economic Growth, Says Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell (Watch Video).

He said that states should identify their best local products and help them attain national and international stature. Here, he also cited the example of Ekta Mall at the Statue of Unity. PM Modi recalled the burden of over-regulation and restrictions once faced by the country, and reforms put in place to end thousands of compliances at central and state levels.

He also spoke about the need to end old laws, some of which have persisted since independence. Discussing how different government departments keep asking for the same documents, the Prime Minister said that today the need of the hour is to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms.

PM Modi also spoke how the country was working towards bettering both physical and social infrastructure and discussed PM GatiShakti National Masterplan. He spoke about data security and the criticality of having a secure technology infrastructure for the seamless delivery of essential services. The Prime Minister emphasised that states should try to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like insurance for the future.

"Aspects related to cyber security audit management and development of crisis management plans were also discussed by him," he said. Prime Minister also discussed the development of coastal areas of the country. He said that the vast Exclusive Economic Zone of the country is equipped with resources and offers tremendous opportunities for the country.

Stressing the need for increased awareness of the circular economy, Prime Minister highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle of Environment) and the important role the states can play in furthering it. Stating that on India's initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister said that millets are not only smart food but are also environmentally friendly and may turn out to be a sustainable future food.

He said states should work on research related to millet products such that processing, packaging, marketing, branding etc and overall value addition of millet products is promoted. The Prime Minister also discussed establishing 'Millet Cafes' at prominent public places and state government offices across the country, adding that millets may be showcased in the G20 meetings being held in states.

For the preparations related to G-20 meetings in the states, the Prime Minister stressed on the importance of involving the common citizens. He said creative solutions should be envisaged for achieving such 'Citizen Connect'. He also advised the establishment of a dedicated team for preparations related to G-20.

Prime Minister also cautioned the states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating in foreign soil.

He discussed the need to enhance the capacity of bureaucracy and the launch of Mission Karmayogi. He said the state government should also review their training infrastructure and launch capacity-building programmes. G20 Presidency: India Looks To Bring Positive Change To Overcome Inflation, Food Security and Climate Change Issues Amid Global Challenges.

The Prime Minister said that about 4,000 officers at various levels have worked to hold this conference of chief secretaries, for which more than 1,15,000 man hours were invested. He said these efforts should start reflecting on the ground as well, asking states to develop and implement action plans based on the suggestions emanating from the conference. PM Modi said the NITI Aayog should also develop a health competition between the states in this regard.

