New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the ambassadors of six nations to India at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to an official release, President Murmu accepted the credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Malaysia, Mali and the Marshall Islands.

Kevin Kelly was recently named the Irish ambassador to India, Haris Hrle was named the envoy of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vahagn Afyan was appointed as the ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, Brigadier General Felix Diallo was named the envoy representing the Republic of Mali, Alexander Carter Bing as the ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Muzafar Shah Bin Mustafa as the envoy of Malaysia.

Earlier, in August, President Murmu accepted credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of Venezuela, Colombia, Algeria, Brazil, Australia and the Netherlands. (ANI)

