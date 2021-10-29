Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Authorities of the Eastern Railway said on Friday that they are ready to run suburban EMUs and other local trains in West Bengal's Howrah, Malda, Sealdah, and Asansol divisions as per "normal schedule".

Officials at the South Eastern Railway, however, said that operations will recommence in a phased manner in its Howrah-Kharagpur division.

The West Bengal government, in its latest order, has allowed intra-state local train movement at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 31.

Railway authorities said they would resume regular services from Monday.

The Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway are currently running only staff-special trains.

"We will run local trains at 50 per cent passenger seating capacity, as per the state government's directive.

The Eastern Railway will deploy its own RPF to ensure that the restrictions are in place and would want the state administration to help us in maintaining all protocols," its spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty said.

He further added that the ER was also ready to recommence full-scale operations.

A senior official of South Eastern Railway said the number of trains would be increased gradually, depending on the demand for its services.

"We will start our services in a phased manner. After judging the demand and in keeping with the state government's restrictions on passenger capacity, the number of trains will be increased graduallythe official added.

