Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Ernakulam court noted on Thursday that the judgement related to the alleged kidnapping case of a minor girl in Aluva will be pronounced on November 14.

Speaking to ANI, Special Public Prosecutor Mohanraj said that after hearing both sides, the reports submitted by various agencies will be considered by the court, based on which the judgement will be pronounced.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways Provided 1.5 Lakh Jobs in 2022.

"After hearing both sides, the reports submitted by various agencies will be considered by the court, and on November 14, the judgement will be pronounced," Mohanraj said.

The special public prosecutor said that if there are similar offences in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), against the accused, then the gravest punishment is awarded, and in this case, there are three offences that are the same.

Also Read | Canada: Two Jewish Schools in Montreal Hit by Bullets Overnight, Police Launch Probe.

"There are three offences that are similar in the IPC and POSCO acts. So as per Section 42 of the POCSO act, when a particular act comes within the ambiguity of two different enactments, like the IPC and the POCSO, the gravest punishment awarded should be inflected. Here in this case, the same offence, IPC, deals with life imprisonment, whereas the POCSO offence deals with the death.

A couple of months ago, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home at around 2 am and raped in Aluva municipality, which comes under Ernakulam district in Kerala. After a thorough investigation, the suspect in the crime was arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)