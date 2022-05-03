New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): In a quest for justice for his son killed in an accident, retired Naib Subedar Bal Mukund Chaubey (52) decided to scan every CCTV footage available to identify the vehicle that caused the death in March, 2022. After the Delhi Police failed to nab the culprit and the vehicle involved in the accident, the ex-Army man himself investigated the case.

The Ex-Armyman's son, Bashisht Muni Chaubey, (resident of Aya Nagar), was an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security supervisor who died in a hit and run case.

Also Read | Delhi’s IGI Airport Was World’s Second Busiest in March, Says Report.

Chaubey who is a native of Buxar in Bihar, and has served 28 years in the Army, has come to Delhi to get justice for his son.

"How would I face my daughter-in-law who is just 26-year-old and two granddaughters when they will ask about their father's death. My son used to get Rs 50,000 per month salary and after his death, the entire family is dependent upon my pension" he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Refuses to Go to Work.

He performed the last rites of his son in Buxar on March 31 and kept waiting for the police's response in the matter. After being provided with no response over the phone, he decided to come to Delhi.

"I visited the police station but they never gave me an appropriate response. They assigned a Constable, who had no knowledge of the case and started investigating the case with me. So, I went and checked for CCTV recordings myself. I, myself, surveyed the accident site and spotted CCTVs and asked them to scan it," he said.

However, police said that on March 30, at 01.21 am, a PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station regarding an accident and reached the spot, where they came to know that the injured had already been taken to Hospital by Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) staff of South West District.

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that a passerby made the call and had left the spot. He stated over the phone that he did not see the accident but saw the injured and made a PCR call," the police said.

"An FIR under the section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station and investigation was taken up.

According to the police, during the investigation, the spot was inspected by the crime team and the Motorcycle belonging to the deceased was taken into police possession.

Following the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to his relatives.

"No CCTV camera was found to be covered the place of occurrence," said a police officer.

She added "however, CCTVs installed at the gate of SSB, Coofer furniture shop and Aya Nagar border on the same carriageway (from CDR chowk to Aya Nagar on MG road) of the spot were scanned but no clue was found."

She also said that all the CCTV cameras installed at the carriageway of the spot were checked in the presence of the father and brother of the deceased, but no clue was found.

"No eye witness was found during a local enquiry, as well, as the incident took place at midnight. Efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicle by obtaining details of vehicles which violated the speed limit in traffic cameras installed at pillar No. 183," she said.

"Further investigation has been entrusted to Sub Inspector Arvind and sincere efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicles and accused person as well," a Delhi police official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)