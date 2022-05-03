Chennai, May 3: After his wife refused to go to work, a 42-year-old man stabbed her to death in Kannagi Nagar on Sunday. Police arrested the man and sent him to jail on Monday.

Dhanalakshmi, 38, the deceased, was married to Thiagarajan, 42, an auto driver. The couple lived with their two children at a house in Kannagi Nagar. The man stopped going to work for the past few months after he got addicted to liquor. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped by Friend Twice To Frame Village Rivals

According to a report in TOI, Thiagarajan often quarrelled with his wife whenever she refused to buy him liquor. Inquiries revealed that she stopped going to work so that she wouldn't be able to pay him. On Sunday, the man entered into an altercation with her and demanded she go to work. As she refused, Thiagarajan took a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly. Dhanalakshmi collapsed in a pool of blood. Hearing her cries, some of their neighbours rushed to her rescue, while her husband fled. Karnataka Shocker: Man Strangles 31-Year-Old Wife to Death After Fight Over Mobile Addiction

The Kannagi Nagar police sent her to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. Police registered a murder case and arrested Thiagarajan. They produced him before a magistrate in the city on Monday and sent him to jail.

