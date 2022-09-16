New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A group of retired bureaucrats on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India and sought action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and initiate proceedings to withdraw the recognition of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged violation of the code of conduct by inducing public servants to work for his party in Gujarat.

Former Karanataka Additional Chief Secretary, M Madan Gopal said that a group of retired bureaucrats wrote to Election Commission over the matter citing a violation of section 1A of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order by AAP.

He said, "Whatever he (Kejriwal) spoke in Rajkot during a press conference was very wrong. We who believe in Constitution got disturbed. Such an unbalanced and controversial statement that too from a chief minister of a state (is not expected)."

"Canvassing is his right before elections. His appeal to drivers and conductors of public transport corporations and police personnel to work for a particular party is very wrong. Public servants are not supposed to canvass for a political party. We have a code of conduct and our allegiance is with the Constitution of India. This precedence is not good for democratic processes," said the former bureaucrat.

Gopal said Arvind Kejriwal had been a government official and is much aware of the "Dos and Don'ts". Being an ex-government official, he said speaking irresponsibly in a press conference is very wrong.

Gopal said the irresponsible behaviour by the political parties during canvassing is not good.

"This is not good for public servants. We retired bureaucrats made a complaint seeking a model of conduct," he said.

"Those officers who firmly believe in the rule of the law and provisions of the Constitution of India, we appealed to the Election Commission against the violation of rules by political parties. Election Commission should give notice and take strict actions against these political parties before it becomes a trend," he added.

Fifty-six retired bureaucrats on Thursday wrote to Election Commission seeking action against Arvind Kejriwal alleging that AAP convenor had induced public servants to work for the party during a press conference in Gujarat on September 3.

Former IAS, IFS and other services' officers are signatories to the letter.

The letter claimed Kejriwal's statements were in violation of Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 and sought de-recognition of AAP. (ANI)

