Honor, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the X40 smartphone in the home country. It is available for sale via Honor's official online store in China in magic night black, moon and Mo Yuqing colour options. Key features of Honor X40 include a Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a dual rear camera setup, a 5,100mAh and more. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Debuts in Malaysia.

Honor X40 sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device features a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Honor X40 is fuelled by a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Honor X40 costs CNY 1,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,699 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model retails at CNY 1,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299.

