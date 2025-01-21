New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Udai Umesh Lalit has called for law education that equips lawyers to resolve the complex issues of social and economic justice, an official statement said on Tuesday.

He said this at a plenary session of the International Annual TradeLab Conference organised by The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), established by the Department of Commerce.

At the event, Sanjay Chadha, Head of Public Policy at Uber Technologies, highlighted the gap in understanding trade agreements and the need for more capacity building in negotiation skills and legal expertise to better equip negotiators.

