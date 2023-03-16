Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Indore Collector Ilayaraja T on Thursday announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was being given to the family of the tribal youth who died in police firing to control a crowd of protestors at Dongargaon outpost in the district on Wednesday night.

The youth who died was identified as Bherulal (18).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Having Extra-Marital Affair Kills Wife, Three-Year-Old Daughter in Meerut; Arrested.

The crowd was protesting following the death of a 22-year-old tribal woman who was found dead allegedly due to electrocution on Wednesday in Dongargaon village located in Mhow locality of the district.

After the death of the woman, her family members along with other people of the tribal community staged a protest by placing the body on the road outside Dongargaon police outpost demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Moon Spacecraft Passes ISRO's Vibration Tests.

Protestors also pelted stones on the outpost with police retaliating with aerial fire and shooting tear gas shells to control the situation.

The collector also said that the children in the family (siblings of Bherulal) would also be provided facilities for education, hostel etc.

Besides, as a precaution, section 144 (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger) has been imposed in Mhow area.

Collector Ilayaraja T also said, "The government and the administration are with the family. We will also extend help as much as possible to the family. Section 144 has been imposed in five police station areas, including Mhow, Kisangang and Manpur. Executive magistrates have been deployed in the area. The police and revenue administration is also continuously monitoring the situation."

When asked about who is responsible for the death of the youth, he said a magisterial inquiry was ordered and it would be known after the inquiry report.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Gupta said, "A complaint was received from the family members of the tribal woman that she died due to electrocution. Acting on the complaint, the post mortem of the woman was conducted and a case of murder was registered into the matter."

"Soon the accused was taken into custody and he was being interrogated. In the meantime, a crowd gathered at the police outpost and raised a demand to register a complaint. When they were told that the complaint was already registered and the accused was arrested, after that some miscreants among them started shouting that they would punish the accused," IG Gupta said.

"The protesters tried to enter the police outpost to take out the accused. During this, they were stopped by the magisterial officer present on the spot and protesters also pelted stones on the outpost. Police opened aerial fire in self-defence and in an unfortunate incident a tribal man died," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)