Chennai, March 16: Indian space agency on Thursday said it had successfully completed the tests to check Chandrayaan-3 -- moon spacecraft -- to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the tests were conducted during the first week of March 2023 at the test facilities located at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. These tests are an essential part of the qualification and acceptance process for any spacecraft. ISRO Rocket Preparing To Launch Second Batch of UK-Based OneWeb’s Satellites.

These tests were particularly challenging, considering the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a composite of three modules viz. Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover module. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023: Countdown for Second Flight of Indian Space Agency's Small Rocket with Three Satellites to Begin on February 10, Check Time and Live Streaming Details Here.

The vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft have provided sufficient confidence on the structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment, ISRO said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).