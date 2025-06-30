Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Former MLC N Ramachander Rao is likely to take over as Telangana BJP president, replacing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, as he is the only candidate to file nomination for the post.

The deadline for filing nominations ended on Monday, and an election will be held on Tuesday if required.

A lawyer by profession, Rao was elected to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad–Ranga Reddy–Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency in 2015 and served as the BJP Floor Leader until 2021. He also previously served as the BJP Hyderabad City President.

Rao began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), serving as its president for three years while pursuing his bachelor's degree from 1977 to 1980.

In an attempt to end internal wrangling and media speculation ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP central leadership had appointed Kishan Reddy as the state party chief in July 2023, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who now serves as Union Minister of State for Home.

