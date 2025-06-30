Kottayam, June 30: A man and his wife were found dead in their rented home near Erattupetta on Monday morning, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.The deceased have been identified as Rashmi (35), a nursing superintendent at a private hospital, and her husband, Vishnu (36), a contract worker, police said.

The couple had been living in a rented house in Panayappalam for the past six months. The incident came to light after Vishnu's mother was unable to contact them by phone. Following enquiries by neighbours, both were found dead, with their hands tied using what appeared to be medical adhesive tape. Kerala Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After ‘Mob Trial’ for Talking to Male Friend in Kannur; 3 SDPI Workers Arrested.

The bodies of Vishnu and Rashmi were discovered lying close together, police added. While preliminary indications suggest suicide, police stated an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.