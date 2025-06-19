New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta here on Thursday and discussed the work he was involved in through NGOs, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Blair met Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat here and Sirsa was also present at the meeting.

"He (Blair) discussed the services being provided by various NGOs with whom he is working. We presented him a booklet of the 100 days of our achievements. He was surprised that the government had done so much in 100 days," Sirsa said.

The Delhi environment minister said Blair also spoke about his work when he was the prime minister.

"He was surprised to meet a chief minister of such a huge population," Sirsa said.

