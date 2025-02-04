New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A set of rare books and pages from the 18th and 19th centuries bearing rich illustrations have been displayed here as part of an exhibition that kicked off on Monday.

The exhibition, titled, 'Crowning Jewels: The Illustrated Rare Books' has been organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), officials said.

The exhibits invites visitors to experience the aroma of old books, the stories behind rare illustrations, and see the rare pages of history, they said.

"Through paintings, lithographs, engravings, and woodcuts from historical texts, the exhibition revives the beauty of the past. For those passionate about rare books and historical artworks, this is an opportunity to travel back in time," according to a statement issued by the IGNCA.

The highlights of the exhibition are -- mysterious illustrations hidden within centuries-old books; rare depictions of heritage sites, cities, and nature; and many books that are now only found in museums, it is a paradise for bibliophiles, the Centre said.

"This exhibition offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the artistic treasures preserved within the pages of history," the statement said.

The exhibition will be end on February 10.

The event highlighted the contribution of the Kalanidhi Division of the IGNCA in preserving India's cultural heritage.

Various scholars, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts attended the event.

