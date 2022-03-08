Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Following exit polls predictions of Aam Admi Party (AAP) getting the majority in Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said the exit polls are far from reality and AAP never existed on the ground.

"The exit polls of Punjab are far from reality. AAP was not there anywhere in the villages. How would AAP get votes where it never exits? Congress is coming with a good mandate. I have full faith that we will form our government there," Rawat told ANI.

Several surveys predicted AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory in Punjab. Most exit polls predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.

If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab. AAP had declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate in the state. Polling was held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

