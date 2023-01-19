Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI)

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday.

"An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.

Fire and rescue services have reached the spot.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

