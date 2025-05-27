Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been continuously reviewing the situation created by rains in the state and has instructed the entire administration to be on alert mode. He has ordered immediate panchnamas to be conducted in the places where damage has occurred. He is in constant touch with the state Chief Secretary and the state Disaster Management Cell.

Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai and MMR areas have received heavy rainfall in the state, officials said.

Twenty-five houses have partially collapsed in Baramati and seven people trapped in the flood have been rescued. About 80 families have been shifted to safer places. Two people have been rescued from the flood situation in Indapur. An NDRF team has reached Phaltan. Thirty people were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities.

Officials said Solapur received 67.75 mm of rain. Six people were stranded in the flood in Malshiras taluka and have been shifted to a safe place.

One person died due to lightning in Raigad, while the Mahad to Raigad Fort road has been closed due to heavy rain.

Mumbai received 135.4 mm of rain in 24 hours, officials said. Complaints of short circuit incidents were received from 18 places and complaints of building walls collapsing at five places. Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Department, Mumbai Police and all other agencies are geared up. NDRF teams are ready at five places in Mumbai for any kind of help. Meteorological Department has predicted rains with thunder and gale force winds in Mumbai. (ANI)

