Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Several families in violence-hit Himmatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district have left their houses, while Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday rushed to the town to review the law the order situation and gave orders to strictly deal with miscreants.

Himmatnagar town witnessed communal clashes and arson during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday and a day later stones and petrol bombs were hurled in the Vanzaravas area of the town, police said.

Fearing for their safety, several families living in Vanzaravas, which witnessed fresh violence on Monday night, have locked their houses and left the area with their belongings even as the police promised adequate security and prompt action against anti-social elements.

"We are left with no other option but to leave this area. We are living under fear at present as this area is now surrounded by localities of people belonging to a particular community. If we stay here, our children and women may get killed," a woman, who left the area, told reporters.

An elderly woman said a mob of nearly 500 people from nearby Chandnagar locality surrounded Vanzaravas and pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs.

After attending a meeting chaired by Sanghavi, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said adequate steps have been taken to maintain law and order in the town.

The meeting was attended by Bhatia, Sabarkantha district collector Hitesh Koya, Range IG Abhay Chuadasama, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Narsimha Komar and Himmatnagar MLA Rajendrasinh Chavda.

Asked about the steps taken to ensure safety of those who are fleeing their homes, Bhatia assured all necessary arrangements have been put in place by the government to deal with the rioters.

"We have deployed two companies (more than 200 personnel) of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the town to tackle communal clashes. There is no need to panic because all security arrangements have been made," the DGP said after the meeting.

Apart from the RAF, the state government has deployed four companies of the State Reserve Police to prevent any flare up, the senior IPS officer said, adding additional force from adjoining districts were also called in to help the local police in maintaining peace.

The local police have detained 10 miscreants involved in Monday night's violence in Vanzaravaas.

On Sunday, Himmatnagar witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled on a Ram Navami procession.

Range IG Abhay Chudasama had earlier said nearly 40 persons involved in incidents of violence in the town in the last two days have been arrested.

"We will not spare the miscreants. Such people are booked under attempt to murder charges by the local police. We have formed separate teams for investigation and to catch the remaining culprits. The police will take strict action to maintain peace," Bhatia said.

