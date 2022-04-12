New Delhi, April 12: The Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. The decision was taken by the Kejriwal government during a meeting of the state naming authority, which also approved the naming of at least 16 parks under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after freedom fighters.

"Delhi government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) have been renamed as 'Dr. BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence'. It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having schools named after Dr BR Ambedkar will bring a sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future," Sisodia, who chaired the meeting, said. Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted people to inculcate the values of freedom and equality among themselves and it is possible only through education, he said.

"Following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders, the Delhi government's SoSEs have been named after Dr BR Ambedkar. These schools will be a source of motivation for us to make the education system of India better each day," Sisodia said. NCPCR Says 203 out of 1027 Govt Schools in Delhi Functioning Without a Head, Seeks Explanation.

The Delhi government has established 31 SoSEs in the past two years and of these, 30 were renamed after Ambedkar on Tuesday. The remaining one had been named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh and is called the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Force Preparatory School.

The state naming authority has also approved renaming of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) No-2 Adarsh Nagar after Olympian Ravi Dahiya and now, it will be called the 'Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya'. "The state naming authority has approved the naming of 16 parks under the DDA after several freedom fighters," Sisodia said.

These parks will be named after freedom fighters like Asaf Ali, Avadh Behari, Master Amir Chand, Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, Gobind Behari Lal, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Satyawati, Colonel Prem Sehgal, Basant Kumar Biwas, Bhai Balmukund, Dr Sushila Nayyar, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Brij Krishna Chandiwala, Swami Shraddhanand and Deshbandhu CF Andrews, he said. "These are the unsung heroes who fought bravely to get freedom and we need to pay them their due respect," Sisodia said.

