Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) A family court on Wednesday granted divorce to actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Dhanush, son of film director Kasthuriraja and Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth got married on November 18, 2004 with the blessings of both their families. Out of wedlock, they have two sons.

Nearly after 18 years of marriage, they announced their separation officially in November 2022. Then, they approached the family court to get separated legally and filed a petition for divorce on mutual consent.

On November 21 this year, they appeared before the family court judge Subhadevi, who held an in-camera proceedings. However, they were firm on getting separated. Accordingly, the judge granted divorce to them on Wednesday.

