Chennai, November 27: Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, will experience power outages on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm due to scheduled repair and maintenance work. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

Chennai is currently under an orange alert as Cyclone Fengal approaches. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours, bringing heavy rainfall to Chennai and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu. The intense downpour has already flooded roads in the city and its suburbs, posing significant risks to public safety.

Areas Affected by Power Shutdown

RA Puram: Part of Foreshore Estate, part of Gandhi Nagar, Part of MRC Nagar, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Rani Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Vasanth Avenue, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

RK Nagar: Tollgate Area, Stanley, Old Washermenpet, Kannikoil, Kalmandapam area, Kummalamman Koil Street, GA Road, Thandavarya Gramani Street, part of Sanjeevarayan Koil Street, Kappalbolu Street, Solaiyappan Street, Srirangammal Street, VOC Nagar, RK Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Ellaya Mudhali Street, Seniammankoil Street, Street, part of TH Road, Balu Mudali Street, JV Koil Street, Ramanuja Appar Street, Balaarunachala Street, parts of Lawyer Chinnathambi I & II, part of Namachivaya Chetti Street, Justice Pandalai Colony Street, Venkatachalam Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and TH Road SS area.

