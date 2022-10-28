Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Family members and villagers of a missing youth staged a sit-in outside the Todabhim deputy SP office in Karauli district on Friday, demanding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance in the matter.

The demonstration was led by Bharatiya Janta Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

Also Read | Koti Kanta Gaayana Programme: Over 1 Crore People Sing 6 Classic Kannada Songs in a Record of Sorts in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Attacking the Congress-led state government, Meena said jungle raj is going on in the state.

SHO Nadauti Vijender Singh said Tikaram Meena (19) went missing from his house on the night of October 4 and his father registered a missing complaint the next day.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Kills Wife in Mangaluru, Later Dies by Suicide.

Many people are being questioned in order to locate the youth, he said.

The SHO said the villagers and family members are suspicious of two of the teen's brothers-in-law, who have been questioned several times by the police and senior officials but to no avail.

He said Tikaram contacted some people through his social media accounts after missing.

"The matter is being further probed and efforts to trace him are going on," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)