New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The family of a 77-year-old woman who was declared brain dead at a hospital here decided to donate her liver and corneas, according to an official statement.

The liver was allocated by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and transplanted at another city hospital. Both the corneas were also retrieved by an eye bank.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Prisoners of Sultanpur District Jail Found Hanging From Tree.

Dr Shrikanth Srinivasan, Head of Critical Care, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka said, "The patient suffered from a massive brain hemorrhage and was placed on ventilator three days ago at Manipal Palam Vihar. Despite the sustained efforts by a large team of doctors, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she was declared brain dead."

According to Dr. (Colonel) Avnish Seth, Head, Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST), the family was very keen to donate all her organs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Invites G20 Delegates to Visit India To Witness 'Festival of Democracy' During 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"However, the kidneys could not be used as she was suffering from chronic kidney disease. The liver was retrieved by our hospital team and transported for a successful transplantation. The family saved the life of a patient in critical condition and gave the gift of sight to two others," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)